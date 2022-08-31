Discussions about infrastructure usually focus on the big projects that cost tens or hundreds of millions of dollars, even billions. But the smaller infrastructure projects — the ones that keep daily life moving — are just as important.
Evidence of that can be seen in the new bridges over Fourpole Creek at 5th and 8th streets in Huntington. Both bridges are open to traffic, and they are worthy successors to their predecessors that served the city for decades.
The retro look of the bridges and their lamps enhance the bridge’s visual contribution to the neighborhood. The Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance advocated throughout the process for the bridges to reflect historic designs of the structures. The group’s Bridge Committee chairman, Alan Caudill, a Marathon civil engineer, submitted a design for the lamp posts to the Division of Highways.
After discovering a photo of the 8th Street Bridge with light posts in a Marshall University yearbook, the group sought to add a similar element to the bridges.
The addition was chronicled in the organization’s summer and fall newsletter last year.
“This can be seen as a wonderful example of those that love their community working together to give something back to that city they love,” the newsletter said.
Although the National Bridge Inventory Database has retired the phrase “functionally obsolete” from its evaluation of bridges, the two old bridges at 5th and 8th streets definitely fit that description. With their narrow lanes, they long ago ceased being modern gateways to Huntington from the south. Replacing a bridge can be a time-consuming process, but when it is done right everyone benefits, as happened in this case.
Keeping up with infrastructure needs is a never-ending process, as the condition of many streets and roads in this area shows. The expensive big-ticket items get the most attention. The upgrading of Interstate 64 between Kenova and Nitro shows that. But the smaller projects are just as important to the people who rely on them. In some areas, smooth pavement is a luxury that is seldom experienced, although bumpy roads can regulate traffic speed in ways that law enforcement alone cannot.
Maintenance of ditches, guardrails, slips and potholes don’t get the same attention as new bridges in urban areas or adding lanes on the interstate, but they are just as important.