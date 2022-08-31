Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The new 5th Street Bridge in Huntington is open to traffic.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Discussions about infrastructure usually focus on the big projects that cost tens or hundreds of millions of dollars, even billions. But the smaller infrastructure projects — the ones that keep daily life moving — are just as important.

Evidence of that can be seen in the new bridges over Fourpole Creek at 5th and 8th streets in Huntington. Both bridges are open to traffic, and they are worthy successors to their predecessors that served the city for decades.

