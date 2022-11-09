Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

With another election nearly over, professional pundits, amateur commentators and everyone else are offering their opinions on what happened and why. The same happens every weekend after popular college football teams win or lose.

With the growth of online media, it seems as if we’re drowning in information but starved for the kind of knowledge that comes from hindsight and informed, reasoned and thoughtful analysis. Sarcasm and insults are everywhere; accuracy and empathy are harder to find.

Recommended for you