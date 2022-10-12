Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

20221007 businessschool 03.jpg
Work continues on the Marshall University Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation on Thursday along 4th Avenue in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

People driving or walking along 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington can’t help but notice what Marshall University is building on the site of the former UpTowner Inn.

The framework for Marshall University’s Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation, located in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington, is taking shape and changing the nature of that area. What change hasn’t come yet will come when the building opens to students in less than two years.

