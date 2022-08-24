Norfolk Southern carries thousands of freight containers through the Tri-State each week on its Heartland Corridor route. The Heartland Intermodal Gateway at Prichard was supposed to take advantage of that traffic, but never could.
Every day, trains pulling flatcars with international shipping containers stacked two high roll past the Heartland Intermodal Gateway at Prichard in northern Wayne County. The 65-acre development was supposed to be West Virginia’s direct link to world commerce, but it never worked out that way, so each day trains roll on by as if the truck-to-rail transfer facility never existed.
But it does exist, and now its fate is in the hands of the Wayne County Commission.
Built by the former West Virginia Public Port Authority following a 2013 agreement with Norfolk Southern railroad, the facility at Prichard was designed to transfer 20-foot and 40-foot shipping containers between railcars and trucks. The $32 million project was paid for with a combination of state money and a federal grant award. The railroad donated the land.
It was one of several intermodal facilities along what Norfolk Southern calls its 530-mile Heartland Corridor between its ocean port at the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area and Chicago. To build the corridor, tunnels and bridges were enlarged to enable double-stacking of cargo containers on railroad flatcars.
The intermodal facility at Prichard opened in 2015 and never justified itself financially. Then-West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White told legislators in January 2020 that the facility never came close to the minimum 15,000 lifts of containers to and from railcars that Norfolk Southern demanded, with a total of just 579 lifts for the entire 2018-19 budget year.
White told legislators the state paid Parsec, a Cincinnati-based intermodal terminal management company, more than $500,000 a year to operate the facility. From December 2015 to September 2019, total state revenue from the complex was $30,797, he said.
This was a big investment of public money in an economic development project that didn’t pay off. Successful intermodal facilities have been built within major metro areas or along high-traffic corridors close to them. The Prichard facility was an outlier — one that was almost doomed to failure. The state couldn’t break even on it, let alone make a profit. Norfolk Southern could have taken the property back, but it didn’t. Now the hard work is left to local officials.
The plan at present is to develop the site in accordance with its original purpose, Jimmy Boggs, administrative assistant to the Wayne County Commission, told the Wayne County News. Initial plans are to catch up on basic upkeep and maintenance neglected over the past three years.
“There have been things happening for years behind the scenes, but nothing concrete could be done until the ownership was transferred. Moving forward, we hope to see some of those ideas and plans talked about behind the scenes come to fruition,” he said.
Have national and international supply chain problems reached the point where Prichard can succeed now? Not likely. If there were a great demand for what the facility offers, it would have been running by now. Instead it lies idle and its equipment sits silent as trains pass by.
Finding a profitable use for the Heartland Intermodal Gateway won’t be easy. Its future could look radically different from the ideas of the past.