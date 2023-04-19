Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The proposed bridge over the Ohio River connecting the Merritts Creek connector to Ohio 7 north of Proctorville, Ohio, is about to get new life after a few years of dormancy.

Last week the Cabell County Commission endorsed the bridge proposal by approving $10,000 as a local match for the bridge’s planning and environmental linkage study. A representative of the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission said the federal government will fund most of the study, but it requires a 20% local match.

