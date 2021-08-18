When West Virginia closed its public schools in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and when closures were extended into the 2020-21 school year, no one expected students’ academic progress to continue unaltered.
On Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Education released the results of its academic assessment testing for the past school year, and the results showed students indeed suffered setbacks.
The question now is what schools do to recover from the lost instruction time.
The state tests students in grades 3 through 8 and again in 11th grade. Statewide and in all tested grades, 40% of students were proficient in reading last year. That is, they met or exceeded state standards. About 28% were proficient in math, and 28% in science.
Testing was not done in the 2019-20 school year because of the pandemic. In 2018-19, 46% were proficient in reading, 39% in math and 33% in science.
These numbers measuring academic achievement in our schools are sufficiently disheartening, even if they were expected. When you drill down to the local level, you can see what the pandemic did, or rather what our reaction to the pandemic did, things get more clear.
In Cabell County, 43% of students were proficient in reading and 32% in both math and science. Two years earlier, 49% had tested proficient in reading and 39% in math. The reading score from 2018-19 was the highest in several years, so the pandemic led to a setback in that subject.
In Wayne County, the proficiency numbers were 38% in reading, 25% in math and 22% in science. In the 2019 school year, 41% had tested proficient in reading and 25% in math.
Numbers were lower in several counties in southern West Virginia, also. Math proficiency was 26% in Boone County, 21% in Mingo County, 18% in Logan County and 17% in Lincoln County.
Then you can go down to the school level. To choose one rural school at random, at Salt Rock Elementary in Cabell County, the percentages of students testing as proficient in reading, math and science went from 67%, 72% and 57% in 2018-19 to 55%, 54% and 21% in 2020-21. For a more suburban school, Village of Barboursville Elementary went from 57%, 55% and 44% to 49%, 51% and 38%.
To track the same group of children, Village of Barboursville fourth-graders went from 56% proficient in reading and 61% in math in 2019 to 50% in reading and 44% in math this past year when they were in sixth grade.
This new school year would be the first since 2018-19 that could be considered normal were it not for the catching up that must be done. Teachers have a tough job ahead of them for the next year or two as they help children recover what they lost last year. Masks, the threat of another shutdown and other COVID-related matters will be distractions they must deal with.
The important thing now is to keep distractions at a minimum and focus on the schools’ primary mission of providing children the education they need to function well as adults.