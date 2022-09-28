Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The 2022 General Election is November 8.

 Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News

The general election is Nov. 8 — six weeks away — one traditional grading period in school. Early voting in West Virginia begins sooner — Oct. 26.

What do voters do between now and Oct. 26 or Nov. 8? The first thing is to register to vote if you are not already registered. In West Virginia, the deadline to register is Oct. 18. It can be done online at the secretary of state’s office or in person at a county clerk’s office.

