The general election is Nov. 8 — six weeks away — one traditional grading period in school. Early voting in West Virginia begins sooner — Oct. 26.
What do voters do between now and Oct. 26 or Nov. 8? The first thing is to register to vote if you are not already registered. In West Virginia, the deadline to register is Oct. 18. It can be done online at the secretary of state’s office or in person at a county clerk’s office.
If you’ve not decided who to vote for, there are places to find information about candidates and issues. One is The Herald-Dispatch website at www.herald-dispatch.com/elections.
Of importance to West Virginia voters are four proposed amendments to the state constitution.
Amendment No. 1 asks voters to decide whether the state Supreme Court should be allowed to intervene in impeachment proceedings in the House of Delegates or the Senate. If a majority votes “yes,” no state court could intervene. Parties still could file legal challenges to impeachment proceedings in federal court.
Amendment No. 2 would slash business and inventory and property taxes and eventually reduce the personal income tax if the state meets certain economic thresholds. This is a complicated issue, and voters should be sure they know what they want when they vote for or against the amendment.
Amendment No. 3 would allow for the incorporation of churches. West Virginia is the only state in the country that constitutionally prohibits churches from incorporating.
Amendment No. 4 would give the Legislature authority to overrule policies set by the West Virginia Board of Education.
These amendments likely will be discussed in the next six weeks, especially No. 2 and No. 4. Expect to see discussion of them on this page and elsewhere.
Voting is important, but responsible voting requires knowledge of candidates and issues. The constitutional amendments are of particular importance. Amendment No. 2 would affect how property is taxed, and once it is written into the state constitution, it will be difficult to change if voters’ expectations are not met. Similarly, Amendment No. 4 will determine who has the final say in setting policies that affect what and how children are taught in public schools.
If you want your voice to be heard, this will be your best opportunity. Vote, but prepare yourself beforehand. There will be an abundance of information available to help you decide. Please use it.