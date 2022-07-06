Hershel “Woody” Williams, a Marine Corps veteran, displays his Medal of Honor and other awards on Sept. 24, 2012, at his home in Ona. Williams received the Medal of Honor for his heroic action on Iwo Jima during World War II.
Herschel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II and one of the last remaining veterans of that war, died Wednesday morning in the VA medical center that bears his name. He was 98 years old.
Born in Marion County as the youngest of a large family, he tried to enlist in the Marines in World War II, but for the first two years of that war he was too short. When he was allowed to enlist, he did, and he found himself on the island of Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945. What happened that day is well-known to many West Virginians and has been told countless times.
There on Iwo Jima, Williams had a special kind of courage, but it was what happened after the war that set Williams apart. He spent his career and his later years ensuring veterans and their families were taken care of and remembered. As an ambassador for veterans’ causes and a public face for them, he used the credibility the Medal of Honor confers to remind everyone of the sacrifices so many of his comrades made.
It was only a decade ago that we lost our last surviving combat veteran from World War I — Frank Buckles, who lived his final years in Charles Town, West Virginia. Williams’ passing reminds us of the ever-dwindling number of World War II veterans among us. Likewise, surviving veterans of the Korean conflict are diminishing in number, and Vietnam War veterans are also succumbing to time.
They were veterans from a different age, asked and often drafted to do deadly tasks in protecting our society. Woody Williams exemplified their spirit.
Woody Williams was a man of his time, and he was a man for his time. He was a living reminder of courage, sacrifice and service. He was everything his nation asked of him, and more. May his memory encourage a new generation to follow his example.