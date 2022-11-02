Data released last week showed students in West Virginia’s public schools continued to fall behind the rest of the nation during the pandemic. The state’s fourth- and eighth-graders scored near the bottom on a national assessment of reading and math.
But that’s OK. It’s expected. This week the high school football playoffs start, and we can turn our attention to them. Is this the year Martinsburg is vulnerable in Class AAA?
Seriously, for all the weeping and gnashing of teeth over West Virginia’s scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, it probably will be forgotten soon. West Virginians know their children’s academic performance lags behind the rest of the nation’s. True, we have some outstanding individual achievements, but West Virginia is not known for excellence in its public schools.
Yes, the school closures and attempts at remote instruction set us back, but they set many students back elsewhere, too.
As with many other things, West Virginia’s public school system is the result of millions of individual decisions, from how much parents read to their toddlers to who the governor appoints to the state board of education. Somewhere in that range lies the fact that reading, writing and arithmetic become less important as schools focus on other things, such as sending food home with children on Friday so they will have something to eat on the weekend or calculating how many doses of Narcan they should keep on hand.
The problems in West Virginia’s public education system are the result of many influences: politics, economy, poverty, drug abuse and culture among them. The problems are generational, and the solutions will require long-term thinking and effort. They will require structural changes that will be fought by various constituencies that find the present situation just fine for them.
By coincidence, the NAEP results were released as West Virginia voters decide the fate of Amendment 4, which would give legislators oversight of policies adopted by the West Virginia Board of Education. While the NAEP scores won’t play much of a role in voters’ decision on Amendment 4, they shouldn’t be ignored as voters decide who they trust at the highest levels of state government to look out for children.
Reading and math — the understanding and use of language and numbers — are the foundation for learning. They are the basis for successful living. West Virginia can’t afford to fall farther behind than it is now. If West Virginians don’t commit themselves to change now in the millions of small decisions they make daily and in the larger decisions made at the local and state levels, we shouldn’t expect to see improvement.