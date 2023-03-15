Child marriage in West Virginia is becoming a thing of the past. The Legislature took the first steps last week to outlawing the practice.
House Bill 3018 passed on the session’s final day on Saturday. It sets 16 as the youngest a person may marry even with parental consent. At present, a person younger than 16 may marry with permission from parents or by petition to the circuit court. HB 3018 sets 16 as the absolute floor, and then only with parental permission. Circuit courts are removed from the process.
The bill also prevents a person age 16 or 17 from marrying anyone more than four years older than them. That brings marriage in line with West Virginia’s laws on age of consent and statutory rape.
HB 3016 was introduced in the House of Delegates by Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, to eliminate marriage under age 18 altogether. It passed the House, but it appeared dead in the Senate when that body’s Judiciary Committee rejected it. But committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, was able to revive it with an amendment eliminating all marriages of people younger than 16. The Senate and the House concurred on that amendment, which allows it to go to the governor for his action.
It’s hard to understand why a judge in 2023 would allow someone under the age of 16 to enter the legally binding contract of marriage. Maybe that was socially acceptable in 1923, when pregnancy outside of marriage brought shame and stigma to a family, so approving the marriage allowed the family to retain its honor. Or it may have been an economic safety valve allowing large families to get older teenagers out of the house.
That was then, and today social norms have changed. Sometimes for better and sometimes for worse, some of what was allowed is now forbidden, and part of what was forbidden is now allowed. Child marriage was allowed. Now it could be forbidden, which is good.
HB 3016 gives opponents of child marriage another year to make their case that there is no need for youths younger than 18 to marry at all, even with parental permission. It could be a hard sell, given how some Senate Judiciary Committee members opposed the idea of banning all marriages of people younger than 18.
They and others will need to be convinced that underage marriage is a net detriment to society, despite how it is accepted by many people.
HB 3016 was a good compromise. The next year or two should tell us if the effort to ban all child marriage ends there.