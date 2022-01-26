Another part of the old Philip Sporn Power Plant in northern Mason County came down in a controlled explosion Saturday morning, another step in plans to redevelop the site.
The plant’s former owner, Appalachian Power, retired the facility in 2015 rather than invest millions of dollars in bringing its pollution control systems up to modern standards. In 2013, AEP CEO Nick Akins said power plants needed to be a certain size to justify the investment involved in cleaning stack emissions, and the older power plants AEP planned to close in 2015 were too small. Sporn was one of them. When Sporn shut down, Mason County lost about $429,000 a year in property tax money.
Sporn is located near New Haven, along the Ohio River a few miles above Pomeroy, Ohio, within sight of the newer, still-operating Mountaineer Power Plant, an Appalachian Power property.
The Sporn site is now owned by the Frontier Group of Companies, which deals in industrial demolition and redevelopment. Frontier bought the Sporn site in 2019 and renamed it the New Haven Industrial Park.
“Since we acquired the former power plant, we have invested significant resources into repositioning this 280-acre brownfield site including preparing a plan to transform this brownfield into a modern industrial park,” David Franjoine, CEO of the Frontier Group of Companies, said in a news release issued Saturday after the demolition.
Franjoine noted the Sporn site is close to the recently announced Nucor Corp. steel plant site in southern Mason County, and it has the necessary utilities and infrastructure to attract companies specializing in value-added steel, energy, material handling and transportation logistics.
Industrial development is picking up in the United States for reasons both domestic and international. Automakers have announced plans to build more electric vehicles, so they are investing in factories to build the batteries those vehicles will need. COVID-related problems, shipping bottlenecks and possible international disputes have prompted companies that make computer chips to build factories domestically. Last week’s announcement by Intel Corp. that it will invest $20 billion in a chip-making complex near Columbus, Ohio, was part of that movement.
The Nucor site is 27 miles from downtown Huntington by road. The Sporn site is 61 miles, and the Intel site in Ohio is more than 150 miles away. There’s no reason the Huntington area can’t benefit from all three, and there’s no reason Mason County can’t benefit from Huntington’s redevelopment of the ACF site in the Highlawn neighborhood.
Investment money is out there, and it will flow to places where it is welcome. West Virginia isn’t likely to get a supersized development like Intel’s. It doesn’t have large amounts of available flat land, and there’s no airport with international commercial passenger flights. But we are close enough to Columbus; Pittsburgh; Cincinnati; Louisville, Kentucky; and others to feed off their successes.
There have been failed attempts to do that. The Heartland Intermodal Gateway in Wayne County was one. But Nucor showed us we can compete. Legislators, educators and others need to prepare for the opportunities that might come.