Once again our state legislature is off and running talking about how to spend the current tax surplus. They are calling it “investing.” Sounds cool, but investing in job-creating endeavors is the job of the private sector. I believe there is a law in our state that forbids the state from competing against a private business. At least that’s what I was told by Gov. Jay Rockefeller when I suggested the state could mine our vast salt deposits to make ice-control road salt. He also suggested that I should do it.
Those in government do not have any skin in the investing game since they are investing other people’s money. Dr. Rand Paul, a Kentucky U.S. senator, has just reminded us about a time when our Congress debated giving tax money to a resident of Washington, D.C. Congressman Davy Crockett told his fellow lawmakers that the tax money was not theirs to give. He said he’d chip in to help this person out if all his fellow congressmen would do likewise. There were no takers.
The bitter truth is the government is a terrible manager of our money. Recall the shovel-ready jobs of the Obama administration. Rockefeller gave $3 million to a startup airplane company. All we taxpayers got for our $3 million was a cardboard mockup. Arch Moore was a road builder, but his Bridges to Industry was a flop. President Johnson’s war on poverty cost over $3 trillion and we ended up with more people in poverty than when he started the war. Our Washington, D.C., leaders have we the people in debt to the tune of over $30 trillion and counting.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, wants $1 million for the “African American community.” I suggest he and his fellow legislators start the ball rolling with each one to contribute half of this year’s salary to the cause. Gov. Jim Justice brought the idea up, so how much will he chip in? As long as government and many of its people continue to keep so many cooped up in one special interest group or another we will never achieve the most lofty goal of our county: E pluribus unum.
Economic development starts at the beginning with a plan; the money comes last.
It is clear that politicians of all stripes can’t bring themselves to give up spending other people’s money. Already the West Virginia Legislature even before the 2023 session started had paraded to the press to tell us why they know best and we should not lower taxes and give up our state income tax. The $2 billion surplus does not belong to the state or the federal government. It did not materialize from a magical money tree; it came from we the people. It is high time for West Virginia and the feds to start doing without.