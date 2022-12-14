Running for another office before you start the one you just won tells me you’re not serious about the job you just won. Those “serving the people,” “working for you” and “what a privilege it is” are meaningless slogans not to be believed. Instead these guys are political profiteers. The other gripe is enthusiasm. Starting a campaign two years ahead of the election makes it hard to remain enthused.
n n n
“Disturbed young man.” Where have we heard that before? Seems we hear that often.
“He was on the FBI radar.” “Arrested 25 times.” “The police had their eyes on him.” Almost every time there is one of these mass shootings we learn after the fact the perpetrator was a known criminal or they had mental issues. Once upon a time we had hospitals to treat the mentally ill. Where did they go?
Yes, I remember first of all they were very expensive to operate and the public through their representatives did not want to spend the money. They could be treated locally, we were told. Second, the “experts’’ told us it was cruel to keep mentality ill people locked up.
As for the “assault rifle,” what does “assault” mean? “An assault is the act of committing physical harm or unwanted physical contact upon a person.” If this is so, then why don’t we call a lot of things “assault”? Things like assault knives, assault pistols, assault hammers, assault cars and trucks.
I believe it is so that most mass shootings are committed with a pistol. At least they are in Chicago; they have one every weekend. Nobody has said a word about banning pistols, just those daggone assault rifles that attract the attention. I believe I’m right that most people are killed with a knife or some sort of blunt instrument like a hammer.
It’s sort of the way global warming is blamed on carbon dioxide. The major greenhouse gas is water vapor. Why aren’t we going after water vapor? Our lawmakers are always attracted to bright and shiny objects instead of the real cause.
n n n
A recent column by Diane Mufson says one thing we all can agree on is that closing down schools because of the COVID epidemic caused many to lose their basic learning skills. I don’t agree because our youngsters have not been taught basic leaning skills for a very long time. Mufson goes on to repeat one of her favorite excuses: Dysfunctional families is the reason kids can’t read, write and can’t solve math problems. A lot of teachers use that excuse, too. There are many families with no father, poorly educated parents, drug abuse, etc. That has been a problem in one form or another going back to one-room school days. Teachers then found ways to cope with that; why not now?
The bad education problem is not caused by lack of money. America leads the world in money spent on education. The problem is no one with accounting skills to audit where the money goes.