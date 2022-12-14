Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Running for another office before you start the one you just won tells me you’re not serious about the job you just won. Those “serving the people,” “working for you” and “what a privilege it is” are meaningless slogans not to be believed. Instead these guys are political profiteers. The other gripe is enthusiasm. Starting a campaign two years ahead of the election makes it hard to remain enthused.

Fred Friar is a Lavalette resident.

