Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

A couple from Iowa visited Heritage Farm. They have an objective to visit all 50 states before they turn 50. He is an internal manager/investigator for an insurance company, and she is a dietitian for K-12 Iowa schools. I ask who decides the school menus — Iowa or Washington? Everything comes from Washington, she said.

Recall Michelle Obama was quite active sticking her nose into what school kids have to eat. I told a story about pinto beans and cornbread, but they never heard about the traditional food of us hillbillies. What’s the traditional meal in Iowa, I ask. “Pot roast and corn with everything.” That being so, what do the Washington plutocrats know about food for Iowa school kids? It is not green beans and pizza. Whose business is it besides us that some West Virginians like pepperoni rolls? These are just two examples of big government getting into our private lives.

Fred Friar is a Lavalette resident.

Recommended for you