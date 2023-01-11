Isn’t it time that West Virginia quit going after the biggest enchiladas and start working with what we already have?
A recent story was about what the Legislature should do with the people’s almost $2 billion surplus. It is not the state’s money or the federal government’s money. It is our money. The story says let’s spend a bunch of taxpayer money trying to “lure” large corporations to West Virginia.
Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it. We have a poor record of trying that. Gov. Jim Justice was wrong to spend federal money intended to relieve some of the misery we all have gone through over the Wuhan virus. If Marshall’s bigwigs and sports fans wanted a fancy baseball field, then get busy and raise the money.
Many years ago our problems would go away if we just copied Tupelo, Mississippi; yeah, that was the solution. I believe The Herald-Dispatch sent Dave Peyton to Tupelo to do some on-the-spot reporting. More recently a fact finding delegation went off to South Dakota to learn how they managed to have a billion-dollar surplus. West Virginia now has a $2 billion dollar surplus. That means we are overtaxed.
Many well-meaning folks want to spend the surplus on poor people. Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day; teach him how to fish and he will eat every day. LBJ spent several trillion dollars fighting poverty only to end up with more poverty than before. The best solution for being poor is a job.
A recent guest columnist suggested we should spend money (he didn’t say spend money but how else will they get here) to get people from Ukraine, Africa and other places to come to West Virginia. And then what? Bribing people to relocate has already been tried by many states, including West Virginia. Are these people any different than us? We have lost another congressman because so many have left West Virginia. A sure-fire way to reverse the exodus is to repeal our state income tax. Want more businesses to come? Lower the business income tax.
Economist Art Laffer told us years ago that we have twice as much government than West Virginia can afford. Some say it is more like three or four times. Just start adding up all the duplication found in Charleston and our 55 countries. The Buffalo Toyota factory proves that West Virginians are excellent employees, else how does Toyota make such good engines and transmissions?
I was surprised to learn that Crag Blair, president of our state Senate, is an entrepreneur. Whether it’s in farming, retail, manufacturing or in the service sector, entrepreneurs are businesspeople who find their success by taking risks. In their pursuits, they often become disruptors in established industries. We need a whole lot more Crag Blairs. How do legislators expect to have more companies (jobs) when so many of them don’t know about what makes a business tick?
We have a lot of successful people here in backwoodsy Wayne County — not billionaires, but they have provided a lot of jobs for our citizens. I’m sure it’s the same statewide. Has anybody in Charleston bothered to ask how they did it? Hint: It was not with money.