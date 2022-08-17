Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Aug. 13 was National Garage Sale Day. I don’t know who invented it, but more power to them. We live in modern times though, and selling your unwanted stuff online can be way more profitable.

So, if you’re not feeling like posting up in the heat from the crack of dawn until the last straggling thrifters stop showing up, let’s explore your online options. There are plenty of selling sites and apps that can turn your old stuff into someone else’s treasure. Here’s how to do it the right way.

George Kamel has served at Ramsey Solutions since 2013, where his goal is to help people spend less, save more, and avoid consumer traps so they can make the most of their money.

