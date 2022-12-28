Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

You can lose about one pound a week if you try. If you don’t try you won’t lose any.

If you need to save some money then you need to pay yourself first. If you have a paycheck coming in then set a goal for $500 a month if possible. Whatever the amount is will grow if you are faithful each week and month of setting money aside. You can always find a place to spend money. Even if you don’t need it, you have it just in case you might.

Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including Uncommon Sense, the Spiritual Chocolate series, Grandpa’s Store, Minister’s Guidebook insights from a fellow minister.

Recommended for you