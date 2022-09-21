Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Nearly five million foreign nationals have entered the United States since Biden became President. Some people call them undocumented immigrants, some call them unauthorized immigrants, many call them illegal immigrants.

If they were entering the country legally with proper documentation then we would call them documented immigrants or legal immigrants.

Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including Uncommon Sense, the Spiritual Chocolate series, Grandpa’s Store, Minister’s Guidebook insights from a fellow minister. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com.

