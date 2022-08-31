Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

If you worked hard for a scholarship, paid your way through school, paid back loans or your family sacrificed for you to go to school, President Biden has shown that you were a big dummy.

Don’t knock yourself out. Just sit back and the government will throw you some crumbs to take care of you.

Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including Uncommon Sense, the Spiritual Chocolate series, Grandpa’s Store, Minister’s Guidebook insights from a fellow minister. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com.

