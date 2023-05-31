Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

One of the perils of life is putting too much value on “stuff.” Stuff can be about anything. It can consist of what we have or what we don’t have.

Much of life is about our stuff. Our house, cars, things in the house. Things around the house and things in the garage, storage building, barns and more barns. If we work hard, it’s possible to accumulate lots of stuff. Often, we have more than we need.

Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including UncommSense, the Spiritual Chocolate series, Grandpa’s Store, Minister’s Guidebook insights from a fellow minister. Visit GlennMollette.com to subscribe, learn about his books and more.

