Honesty is not always the easiest path, but it’s usually the most loving path.

Let’s say you have a loved one or friend who is diabetic but they eat crazy stuff every day — from pizza to cookies to soda pop — without regard for personal health. Is it best for you to treat them to treats containing white flour and sugar every chance you can or to have a talk with them? Of course, you run the risk of hurting feelings or making the person angry, but it’s best to try to save the person’s life by being honest.

Dr. Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including UncommSense, the Spiritual Chocolate series, Grandpa’s Store, Minister’s Guidebook insights from a fellow minister. Visit GlennMollette.com to subscribe, learn about his books and more.

