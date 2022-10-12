Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Reports are pointing to an 8.9% raise for Social Security recipients. While it won’t feel like enough, it may buy you a sack of groceries or a tank of gasoline. This is a big maybe on the gasoline as California reports prices of over $8 per gallon.

Some of our government leadership is crying because Saudi Arabia is cutting their oil production by 2 million barrels a day. This means less oil for everyone in the grand oil supply pool. I don’t understand why anyone in our government would want to do business with the Saudis.

Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including Uncommon Sense, the Spiritual Chocolate series, Grandpa’s Store, Minister’s Guidebook insights from a fellow minister. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com.

