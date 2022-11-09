Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Thanksgiving is coming and it’s never out of season to say thank you.

Say thank you to your local politicians. The majority of those who pursue an office, lose. Losing is tough and usually expensive. Thank them for their interest in your community or state and for the time they gave making their case and pursuing votes.

Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including Uncommon Sense, the Spiritual Chocolate series, Grandpa’s Store, Minister’s Guidebook insights from a fellow minister. Contact him at GMollette

@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you