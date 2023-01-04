Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Throughout the years, many of us watched Barbara Walters from NBC to ABC. I always tried to watch her special interviews. Often, the people she interviewed on primetime television specials were “the” high profile people at that given time. She became the highest paid journalist of her day being the first to sign a million-dollar contract with ABC.

Regardless of what we do in life we are still confronted by difficulties that often debilitate us. Walters had survived her own personal struggles, like we all do, including four divorces. Unfortunately, her reported battle with dementia took its toll on her health. We can all accomplish much in life. Maybe not as much as Walters or maybe even more. Regardless, there is much about life we can’t do anything about other than try to deal with it and do the best we can.

Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including Uncommon Sense, the Spiritual Chocolate series, Grandpa’s Store, Minister’s Guidebook insights from a fellow minister.

Recommended for you