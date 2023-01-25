Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

We like good news but typically the news is not good. Too often no news is good news. In reality, no news is bad news for us all.

There is lots of recent bad news. A crazed gunman entered a dance hall in Monterey Park, California killing 10 people and wounding many innocent people. A former employee walked into an Evansville, Indiana Walmart and shot an employee in the face in the store breakroom. The shooter was killed by local police. A planned protest in downtown Atlanta turned violent when protestors damaged stores and burned a police car over the weekend.

Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including UncommSense, the Spiritual Chocolate series, Grandpa’s Visit GlennMollette.com to subscribe, learn about his books and more.

