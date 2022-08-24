Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

According to the IRS, a $400,000 or more annual household income represents America’s top 1.8% income-earners. Per IRS Publication 6292, there were 154 million tax returns filed in 2019, thus approximately 2.8 million people earn over $400,000.

330 million people live in the United States. (2020 Census) Millions of illegals have and are coming so this number is on steroids.

Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including Uncommon Sense, Grandpa’s Store, Minister’s Guidebook insights from a fellow minister. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com.

