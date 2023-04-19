If your outgo exceeds your income, then your upkeep will be your downfall. This principle applies to us all, even Walmart.
Walmart has been the largest company in the world by revenue since 2014, but they are closing 20 stores this year. Is your town on this list? Most likely, you hope not as most Americans shop Walmart at least occasionally. For many it’s their go to destination weekly for groceries, electronics and much more.
Here are the latest store closings provided by Yahoo.com.
Arkansas:
3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)
DC:
99 H Street NW, Washington
Georgia:
1801 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta
835 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW, Atlanta
Florida:
6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)
Hawaii:
1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu
Illinois:
17550 South Halsted St, Homewood
12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield
840 N. McCormick Blvd., Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)
Walmart plans to close half of its stores in Chicago. This is a reversal of the retail giant’s high-profile commitment in 2020 to expand in the city as part of its corporate racial justice initiative.
Walmart recently announced that it will close four poor-performing stores out of the eight it operates in Chicago. Three of the locations are located in Chicago’s South and West Side neighborhoods, which are predominantly minority and have long struggled with grocery and retail access. One of the stores is in Chicago’s North Side, which is predominantly White and more affluent.
The announcement comes after Walmart highlighted its efforts in Chicago as a “critical part” of its broader $100 million pledge to advancing racial equity in 2020. (CNN)
Walmart said the closings are due to a lack of profits, theft and security issues. (CHICAGO (WLS)
Walmart is not the United States government. They can’t keep pumping money into a store or city that is losing millions of dollars every year. Walmart is a business that has become the largest company in the world by making a profit. Communities who steal more from their Walmart or any store, than they pay for at the register can most likely expect to see their store closed.
