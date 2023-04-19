Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

If your outgo exceeds your income, then your upkeep will be your downfall. This principle applies to us all, even Walmart.

Walmart has been the largest company in the world by revenue since 2014, but they are closing 20 stores this year. Is your town on this list? Most likely, you hope not as most Americans shop Walmart at least occasionally. For many it’s their go to destination weekly for groceries, electronics and much more.

Dr. Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books including UncommSense, the Spiritual Chocolate series, Grandpa’s Store, Minister’s Guidebook insights from a fellow minister. Visit GlennMollette.com to subscribe, learn about his books and more.

Tags

Recommended for you