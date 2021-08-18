In the mid 1960s I was a paper boy in fifth and sixth grades. My afternoon route covered everything south of Ashland’s park to the top of the hill. It was the largest route in town and I was the youngest carrier. Now it’s illegal child slavery (er, labor), but I loved it and was proud of my adult responsibilities. I passed five blocks along Lexington and Hilton avenues from 17th to 22nd streets then finished up Ashland Avenue hill. The last place was my house on top.
In my two years I never missed a day. I placed the paper wherever people told me — inside a gazebo, under a door mat, behind a back door. My favorites were the difficult porches to hit with a tossed paper. I had three houses perched side-by-side on a hill, each with 30 steps and small porches. I folded papers into tomahawks and tossed them from the street below. If I missed I walked up. Another customer lived in a third-floor apartment with outside rear steps. I’d target the small opening above the porch fence. Sometimes it would take extra tosses, but I never walked up except for heavy papers on Thursdays and Sundays.
The newspaper truck dropped my papers in a bundle at the corner of 22nd Street and Lexington Avenue across from the hospital and catty corner from the Koffee Kup Restaurant (so many K’s). I carried them two blocks to a central location at the park entrance to begin. I don’t know why the truck didn’t drop them there, but mine was not to reason why.
On Sunday mornings I arose at 4:30 and walked down the hill in the dark. Customers expected papers when they awoke. Those papers arrived in many bundles with separate stuffers of ads, magazines and funnies. After stuffing I made two hauling trips to my central point. Sometimes in winter I would get my buddy Dave Freeman to help. After an hour of freezing work in the dark, we’d go inside King’s Daughters Hospital basement to thaw and buy a 10-cent hot chocolate from the coffee machine.
After collecting in person Friday nights I purchased my weekly papers from the office Saturday and kept any profits after collecting again on Saturday night. I made $20 a week, which felt like a fortune. For my 125 papers I made 2 cents per day for each paper. I worked 25 hours a week, which included three hours of daily passing plus collecting. I was making slightly above the 75-cent-per-hour minimum wage — wonderful money for a 12-year-old.
Once I went to Lexington on a Friday winter evening with my family. The next afternoon Dad drove me to the Greyhound station and I caught the bus home. When I arrived in Ashland at 5 p.m., it was snowing and I passed in the dark. One lady on Ashland Avenue lectured me because I didn’t deliver her paper until 7:30. Then I walked up the hill, opened up our house, made dinner and went to bed to get ready for Sunday papers, Sunday School and church. I was a 12-year-old adult. Such were the days, the glory days.