I’m anti-illiberal — which means I’m opposed to restrictions on freedom of behavior and thought. On issues of civil liberties and rights I’m a purist. I defend free speech for all sides, even left and right wingnuts as long they aren’t shouting fire in a theater or encouraging assault on people or property. It’s my raging moderate, classical liberal side.
In law school we tried to rent the Moose Lodge in Lexingon, Virginia, for a school party. The Moose didn’t want to rent to us because Black classmates might come, an unpleasant surprise to me in modern-day 1983. Nonetheless I defend the right of the Moose to use their property as they see fit. Our government shouldn’t police private institutions, whether churches or otherwise. Likewise I defend the right of progressives to say GOP leaders are exactly like the Nazis although I have yet to see any concentration camps or 6 million killed.
I supported the civil rights group Southern Poverty Law Center before it became intolerant. I started years ago when a local lawyer asked me to sponsor a speech by SPLC founder Morris Dees. I continued to give because I admired lawyer Dees getting a $7 million judgment against the Klan on behalf of a Black lynching victim. The judgment happily bankrupted the Klan.
The SPLC pushed out Dees because he was too tolerant for their new militants. Not knowing this, I continued my annual giving and unwittingly sponsored SPLC hate-mongering. The SPLC published a list of all hate groups but craftily omitted any groups on the left. ThIs publication stirred students at Middlebury College to assault a guest speaker for a decades-old book about the effect of environment and genetics on intelligence. The SPLC considers the subject politically incorrect and believes free speech rights only apply to those it chooses.
What caused the SPLC to change? Greed, of course. Hollywood started donating millions of dollars during the height of BLM to make themselves feel good. The SPLC went from protecting civil rights for all to protecting civil rights of only those it could monetize. It found a new way to exploit Blacks for money. Sadly a once tolerant institution became another part of the growing hate problem.
And of course the populist right does the same thing. It’s just as easy to point out its hypocrisy and intellectual dishonesty. Oddly the right is getting cancelled in these times like the left was during the McCarthy era of the 1950s. The irony is the progressives behind this current nonsense are as illiberal as Joe McCarthy.
When I was in college I heard fringe speakers like pornographer Al Goldstein, Nixon henchman John Elrichman, drug-addled journalist Hunter Thompson and all sorts of Timothy Leary hippy-dippy types. They were outrageous and provocative, but students invited them to speak without protest. It’s called tolerance and free speech. Britain has the Hyde Park where anyone can get up on a box and speak without fear of arrest. Our Hyde Park is the First Amendment. Our citizens would do well to respect it.