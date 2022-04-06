My grandfather came off a farm in Carter County, Kentucky not far from the AA Highway. Like many boys his age, he didn’t attend high school. He had to work the family farm to raise tobacco, corn and cattle.
Grandfather was entrepreneurial and started a grain mill in Grayson. In the 1930s he worked at Armco Steel to save enough money to start a Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Ashland near the foot of the bridge.
I kept ties to Carter County. In the summertime Mom took us to spend weeks with my cousins at Grandfather’s farm. I learned to shoot rifles and shotguns, both 16 and 12 gauge, the latter with the big kick that bruised my shoulder. I even learned to saddle ponies my size. At age 9 I was 12 hands high.
My family took trail rides to Carter Caves. We’d hitch our horses to the fences at the lodge, go inside to eat lunch and then ride back. On one return trip I was within a mile of the farm and my horse, feeling his inner bronco, started galloping for the barn, which he knew was near.
The bolt was so sudden I dropped the reins and tried to hold onto the pommel. I remained for five long seconds, then I wasn’t. My steed raced on. I wasn’t hurt, just scratched a bit from the fall on the gravel road. For a young boy it was just another great experience. I hopped on the back of someone else’s horse and finished the ride.
A creek separated the farmhouse from the barn. It was small enough to cross on stepping stones without getting your feet wet. We’d hunt for tadpoles and crawdads or cross the water to play hide and seek in the corn stalks.
I often played in the creek with my small cousins. Once a flash flood came up so fast we couldn’t get back to the house. We fled to the far bank and watched; not scared, just stuck. The water, which had been a foot deep and quiet, was now four feet and raging.
My parents sat watching in lawn chairs chatting with my aunts and uncles. We talked with them across the creek. After an hour the water went down enough that my older cousins threw us a rope that we tied to a fence post. Then a cousin walked a horse through the water to shuttle us back.
A limestone cave twisted through our nearby hill. You could crawl in and go all the way through the hill if you were skinny. The cavern pinched down to about 15 inches. To avoid getting stuck, I never went all the way.
Once we took sleeping bags up on the hill to spend the night — my first time seeing shooting stars. We woke the next day and found ourselves at the foot of the hill, 40 feet from where we began. I guess every time we turned or wiggled in our sleep, we slid down a few inches but not enough to wake us.
More adventures later. To quote Forrest Gump, “That’s all I got to say about that.”
Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.