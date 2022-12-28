Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

I have trouble avoiding clichés. They’re lazy forms of writing and speech. Admittedly some clichés get us through life. Their repetition is helpful to inspire or affirm life. But clichés rarely benefit writing. Here are examples that interfere with my writing:

PERSPECTIVE: At the granular level. From a 30,000-foot view. When all’s said and done. In the final analysis. Come full circle. Take it to the next level.

