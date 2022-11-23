Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The next coal-burning power plant in the Ohio Valley to close could be within 50 miles of downtown Huntington. It wouldn’t be due to market conditions but instead because of environmental regulations.

Last week the Environmental Protection Agency ordered Lightstone Generation LLC, the owner of the Gen. James M. Gavin Power Plant at Cheshire, Ohio, to stop dumping coal ash into unlined storage ponds and to accelerate cleanup of the site.

