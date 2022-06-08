With the school year ended, children are already deep into summer vacation. For some, that means camps or summer jobs or just being at home enjoying the time off. They will return to the classroom in August to what could be their first normal school year in a while, assuming COVID-19 measures aren’t resumed should another surge occur.
The mass shooting in Texas a couple weeks ago has people thinking of school safety, namely what can be done to prevent such an event from happening in their communities. The need to harden schools against such events is a reminder that life in school is much different than it was one or two generations ago.
Within the lifetimes of most people in the Tri-State, at one time a person could walk into a school without need to be buzzed in. School personnel didn’t need to worry that the visitor had a gun, was a drug dealer or was a sexual predator.
Disease outbreaks meant a child spent a week or two at home. There were no masks and no plastic shields around desks. Ventilation and air exchange were seldom discussed, if at all.
Schools once were anchors of their communities. The smaller the community, the more it identified with its elementary or middle school. Declining enrollment and consolidation changed that. Safety and health concerns could change it even more.
By law, parents must send their children to public schools or make arrangements for private school or home school. Thus, it is imperative that schools provide a safe environment for children. But how safe? In education as with everything else in life, there are tradeoffs. Maximum efforts toward safety would turn schools into fortresses and make them nearly inaccessible for parents to monitor their children’s well-being. But some older buildings likely cannot meet modern expectations without being razed and rebuilt.
Most school buildings that were in use in this area in 1980 have been replaced or have received significant upgrades to meet modern standards for safety and health. As new schools are built, as is happening in Cabell County, it will be important for parents and other guardians to see how the latest efforts regarding safety and health are incorporated into the buildings’ designs.
As new schools are designed or existing ones renovated, parents and other caretakers of students will need to let their school systems know what they will accept and not accept. As with everything else, it’s a matter of risk assessment. They will need to let school officials know how much security against guns or disease is too much.
It’s not an easy question, and no answers will satisfy everyone. But it must be part of planning for new schools. As with everything else in education, parental input early in the process will be important.