West Virginia’s congressional delegation is united in its opposition to a plan that would shut down the state’s three Veterans Affairs hospitals. That’s good, because the whole process that made such a recommendation was faulty and should itself be shut down immediately.
The Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) report was released earlier this year as part of the 2018 VA Mission Act passed by Congress to review options to “modernize facilities and realign priorities” within the VA health care system nationally.
The recommendations call for three West Virginia Veterans Affairs medical centers — the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, the Beckley VA Medical Center and the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg — to discontinue inpatient medical, surgical and emergency medical services, along with more minor recommendations for smaller facilities. The facilities would instead outsource those procedures to publicly accessible hospitals.
If followed, the moves would result in the loss of about 258 hospital beds in the state.
The plan might look good to someone in Washington, D.C., who isn’t familiar with little or no knowledge of what happens out here in flyover country, but the plan fails in considering the basic mission of the VA medical system. The plan ignores the needs of the veterans who the VA is supposed to serve.
In their letter to President Joe Biden last week, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., along with Reps. Carol Miller, David McKinley and Alex Mooney, all R-W.Va., expressed “grave concern” with the recommendations made for the West Virginia-based facilities.
As noted by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Courtney Hessler, the delegation wrote that the recommendations were made based on faulty data and assumptions that fail to consider the needs of veterans and the capacity of the health care system. The letter referred to a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office report titled “Incomplete Information Hinders Usefulness of Market Assessments for VA Facility Realignment.”
During a news conference Thursday, Capito said she had heard an uproar about the possibility of the cuts. Capito said those who put together the recommendations missed the mark, not even communicating with the local hospital system to know if they had the capacity.
“West Virginia veterans are satisfied for the most part with their VA health care. They like going to the VA, and they like the services that VA has provided for many, many years,” she said.
Maybe West Virginia’s three VA could operate a little more efficiently while still serving the needs of veterans in the state and nearby counties in other states. If that’s the case, find those efficiencies. Don’t shut the system down and expect people to travel hundreds of miles for care.
It’s possible the Biden administration is letting the AIR system die by neglect. That’s not good enough. If the president won’t step in and stop the process, Congress should.