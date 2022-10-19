Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Pleasant Valley Hospital
Kevin Yingling, chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network, announces Pleasant Valley Hospital as a new member of the organization during a special event Thursday at the Harley Community Center in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

 Fred Pace | HD Media

Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was officially welcomed into the Huntington-based Mountain Health Network last week. It was a reminder of the changing business model of acute care hospitals in smaller communities in this region.

Pleasant Valley had been affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of the Mountain Health Network. Pleasant Valley signed a letter of intent in June to be acquired by Mountain Health, and the acquisition was completed this month.

