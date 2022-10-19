Kevin Yingling, chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network, announces Pleasant Valley Hospital as a new member of the organization during a special event Thursday at the Harley Community Center in Point Pleasant, W.Va.
Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was officially welcomed into the Huntington-based Mountain Health Network last week. It was a reminder of the changing business model of acute care hospitals in smaller communities in this region.
Pleasant Valley had been affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of the Mountain Health Network. Pleasant Valley signed a letter of intent in June to be acquired by Mountain Health, and the acquisition was completed this month.
“The people of Mason County and the surrounding area have always been part of Mountain Health, but this step truly solidifies that relationship,” Kevin Yingling, chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network, said at a gathering in Point Pleasant on Thursday.
“It makes it clear that even though there has been a joint management relationship since 2013, we are truly here to work together,” Yingling said. “Pleasant Valley Hospital will continue to operate as an acute care hospital with emergency services. We will build on today for the bright future of tomorrow.”
Yingling said plans for enhancing emergency and rural health services at Pleasant Valley Hospital have already begun.
Keith Biddle was appointed as interim chief operating officer of Pleasant Valley. He has more than 35 years of experience at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health Network and most recently led the integration efforts of Cabell Huntington and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.
“The completely independent small rural hospitals have become a dinosaur and just simply can’t survive,” said Pete Allinder, former chairman of the Pleasant Valley Hospital Board of Trustees. “We need this cooperative effort among communities. The opportunities in Mason County are absolutely enormous, and the success of this little hospital matters so deeply as we begin our current growth. This little hospital is essential to the community, and Mountain Health understands that.”
Allinder’s comments point out that hospitals are not immune to the same economic forces that have brought about consolidation in most businesses — grocery stores, banks, clothing stores and others. Many hospitals that once served this region have closed or been consolidated into larger groups. Lawrence County General Hospital, Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, Putnam General Hospital and Logan General Hospital are among them.
It appears in the early 21st century American economy that medical establishments must either get big or get out. Competition, insurance, technology, regulations and other matters outside the actual practice of medicine are squeezing smaller operations toward affiliations with or acquisitions by larger groups, as happened with Pleasant Valley Hospital.
The question for legislators in our three states and for hospitals themselves is how to ensure thorough, efficient and affordable health care in smaller communities as medical care in becomes more centralized among fewer providers and as smaller hospitals merge or go out of business.