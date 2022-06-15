Floods are a fact of life in Appalachia, whether you’re talking about the Ohio River, the Elk River or smaller streams such as Fourpole Creek.
“What makes this story unique in West Virginia is that we have very steep mountain slopes, we have very shallow soils, and most of our people, most of our infrastructure are located along creeks, streams and rivers,” Nicolas Zegre, an associate professor of forest hydrology at West Virginia University, told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Katelyn Aluise in an article published Sunday.
Chuck Somerville, dean of the College of Science at Marshall University, said, “That quickness of flow into the river happens more when there’s a lot of impermeable surfaces in the rain area. So, roads, or the roofs of houses, parking lots, anything where water hits and bounces off and runs straight into the river … the quicker it gets into the stream, the faster that discharge number goes up and the more likely you’re going to have a flood.”
Zegre said culverts are part of the solution, but compacting the soil, removing timber and surface mining will keep increasing the amount of water that flows across the earth.
“Here in West Virginia, we have a really great opportunity to think about how we manage our landscape, manage our forests and manage our watersheds,” Zegre said.
Brian Maka, public affairs officer for the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the Corps, in partnership with local and state authorities, conducts several studies that identify the cause of floods and risk mitigation.
Maka said the Corps has identified that there has been significant land use and developments within the floodplain of Fourpole Creek, which has increased the severity of flooding.
Brian Bracey, the Huntington Water Quality Board executive director, said the Corps has informed him it is in the final stages of a study. This will help the Corps determine in which areas it can undertake flood mitigation projects and what impacts those projects would have on current floodplain conditions.
Flood prevention is as much a question of politics, culture and economics as it is of hydrology. Preventing a repeat of the May 6 flood on Fourpole or any of the flash floods that affect Appalachian communities will require different ways of thinking about land development in watersheds prone to flooding. People buy land to do certain things with it, and people in rural areas don’t like being told what they can or can’t do because of how it might affect people living downstream in a known floodplain.
Zoning in rural areas might be a nonstarter, but restrictions on land use and filling in floodplains will have to be on the table for discussion. So must be buying out residential or commercial properties and restoring natural contours of stream channels. Economic and social costs will have to be considered. Some ideas might be politically unfeasible, but they must be analyzed so property owners and residents can do their own risk analyses of how much flooding they are willing to endure.