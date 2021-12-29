As we prepare to close the books on 2021, it’s only natural to look back and ask whether it was a good year or a bad year. Or what the big story of the year was.
This past year is one that is difficult to judge. It was better than 2020, certainly. We didn’t endure lockdowns and shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a new generation learned the meaning of “inflation” in the economic sense.
How you judge the year about to end is largely determined by how it affected you and what interests you. The same goes for judging the biggest news story of the year.
If you’re a sports fan, the biggest local story undoubtedly was the Marshall University men’s soccer team winning the College Cup and the school’s first national championship in the highest division of any sport. To say that one overtime tap-in brought joy to this region would qualify as the understatement of the year.
If your interests lie in politics, Sen. Joe Manchin’s prominence in determining that fate of President Joe Biden’s signature legislative packages in infrastructure and his Build Back Better plan would have to top your list.
Is health your thing? Then 2021 must have been frustrating as anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers on one hand and the pro-vaccine, pro-mask crowd watched the gulf between them widen as COVID-19 dragged on and introduced new variants. This divide will be with us into the new year.
In education, schools came closer to a return to normal. Students were back in the classroom, but often they wore masks. The West Virginia state high school football championships were decided on the field instead of by a color-coded map of COVID infection rates. That allowed Martinsburg to show again why it is in a class by itself.
In the business world, consumers grappled with short supplies of some items, particularly motor vehicles, because of computer chip shortages. Fast food places and entities employing people with commercial driver licenses almost begged to apply — something almost unheard of before. Toward the end of the year, rising prices for food and other items surprised shoppers.
Jerome Gilbert wrapped up his tenure as Marshall’s president as Gov. Jim Justice let it be known who is calling the shots at the school.
So whether it was a good year or a bad year truly depends on what and who you favor.
Let’s remember the lessons of 2021: That Marshall can compete at the highest levels when it has the personnel and the resources to do so. That West Virginia does have a say in national politics. That normal is possible in a world where COVID-19 refuses to go away.
Bring on 2022.