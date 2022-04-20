Voting is an obligation that comes with living in a free, self-governing society. It is not one to be taken lightly.
There are many reasons to vote — so many that they are obvious. There are reasons to not vote. Some people abstain from voting for religious reasons. Some people don’t vote because they don’t care or because they think the entire process is rigged, so voting is futile.
The fact remains that if you want to have a voice in your government, you must use the voice you have, and for most of us that means voting. That requires understanding candidates and issues. It’s why The Herald-Dispatch and other newspapers use their resources to help readers understand who is running and why. It’s why we cover local and state government after the election. Elected officials must be held accountable by the public, and the best way to do that is by voting.
Today is the deadline to register to vote or to update current voter registration information for the May 10 primary election in West Virginia. According to the secretary of state’s office, updating a current voter registration is important for voters that have moved to a different address, changed their name, or wish to change their political party.
Eligible citizens have three options to register to vote. They can go online at GoVoteWV.com using a valid West Virginia driver’s license or state-issued ID number. They can mail a paper application to their county clerk. An application form is available at GoVoteWV.com or by calling your county clerk. Or, people can register in person at the public offices of the county clerk, the secretary of state, the Division of Motor Vehicles, public assistance offices, agencies serving people with disabilities, and military recruiting agencies.
Registrations sent by mail must be received or postmarked by no later than today. Those who wish to register in person on the deadline should check the local office’s business hours. Those registering online must register by the close of business of their county clerk’s office.
The process might sound complicated, but it’s not.
If you care or if you want to have a say in the important issues of self-government, then vote. If you’re not registered, do it today while you can.