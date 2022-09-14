Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Sen. Joe Manchin made a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to get the Mountain Valley Pipeline built. The pipeline would be good for West Virginia, but the details of the deal are good for the nation as a whole.

Now some members of Congress want to override the deal because it allows further development of fossil fuel infrastructure. Their concerns should be acknowledged, but the deal should proceed because this is about more than one pipeline or one agreement between senators.

