Sen. Joe Manchin made a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to get the Mountain Valley Pipeline built. The pipeline would be good for West Virginia, but the details of the deal are good for the nation as a whole.
Now some members of Congress want to override the deal because it allows further development of fossil fuel infrastructure. Their concerns should be acknowledged, but the deal should proceed because this is about more than one pipeline or one agreement between senators.
As noted by the Associated Press, “some Democrats are stressing that Manchin’s proposal to streamline environmental reviews for energy infrastructure projects would be good for renewable energy, too.”
Although the text of the Manchin-Schumer deal has not been released, the AP obtained a summary that has been circulating among Senate Democrats. It says the agreement allows the nation to meet its climate goals by developing interstate transmission lines that would move electricity from Midwestern wind farms, for example, to major East Coast cities.
“Reforms to address permitting, siting and cost allocation concerns are key to building these projects,” the document says.
But the holdup is the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Manchin’s negotiation streamlines the process for developing major and minor infrastructure projects. Again, according to the AP, the agreement sets a timeline for agencies to review permit applications — two years for major projects and one year for smaller ones. Manchin also wants a statute of limitations for filing court challenges and language that would enhance the federal government’s authority over interstate electric transmission projects.
The agreement restricts the ability of groups opposing pipelines and similar projects to file lawsuits that drag out projects until the developers give up.
That is what’s happening now to the Mountain Valley Pipeline and what killed the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, another project that would have carried West Virginia’s natural gas to North Carolina and other points in the Southeast.
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, told the AP the permitting effort is about ensuring environmental laws are followed in a more timely manner, such as concurrent reviews by government agencies rather than one agency beginning its work after another has finished. Schatz said the “old environmental movement” was built around stopping inappropriate projects. But the “new environmental movement” is built around building an unprecedented amount of clean energy.
In this political and media environment, it’s not easy to determine from afar which concerns are legitimate and which are theater meant to calm the more vocal elements of an officeholder’s constituency. The bottom line is clear: Schumer and Manchin cut a deal — one that makes sense in improving the permitting process. Let the opponents have their say, but honor the deal and focus on reforming the permitting process.