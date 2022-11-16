Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Louisiana Medical South

In this Aug. 6, 2019, file photo, marijuana plants grow under special lights at GB Sciences Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La.

 File photo | The Associated Press

Last week’s elections provided more than a look into the changing — or not changing — red-blue divide nationally. They provided insight into other issues along. One of them is the movement to legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational use.

“Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections,” the Associated Press said in a recent news summary. “Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Recommended for you