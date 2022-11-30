The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine continues to grow. That’s good news for the university, for West Virginia and for Appalachia.
Last week Marshall officials announced they had established a new Department of Anesthesiology to facilitate additional learning opportunities for student education, research and advanced training in that field.
“Our medical school has benefited from the expertise of many talented local anesthesiologists who have served as volunteer faculty over the years,” Bobby L. Miller, interim dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said in the announcement. “As we look to the future, however, it is evident that we need to create a more robust mechanism for growth in this area of specialty care in order to address workforce shortages and enable our operating rooms to function at maximum efficiency.”
Anesthesiology physicians specialize in the medical management of patients before, during and after surgery, known as perioperative medicine. Anesthesiologists also contribute their expertise in critical care, airway management, operating room management, and acute and chronic pain control.
According to Marshall officials, the national shortage of anesthesiologists across the country has hit rural communities and West Virginia particularly hard. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, there is expected to be a shortage of approximately 12,500 anesthesiologists over the next 10 years.
Health-related careers are a growth field in higher education. Someone will need to train the next generation of anesthesiologists in Appalachia and beyond. That someone might as well be Marshall.
This step goes beyond medical education, however. The growth of the medical school and the School of Pharmacy have brought new life to the Hal Greer Boulevard corridor as the traditional retail and service businesses have declined. The corridor is one of the primary entrances to Huntington. Visitors’ first impressions of the city are likely formed as they travel the boulevard from Interstate 64 to the Marshall campus or to downtown. Each bit of growth along the boulevard is important for the city as a whole.
The Marshall medical school was founded 45 years ago to fill a need for physicians in rural Appalachia. As the school looks forward to its 50th anniversary celebration in 2027, it can be proud of what it has become and what it has done for the region in its relatively short life. The addition of the Department of Anesthesiology is another step in the school becoming a health care and economic anchor for a region that extends beyond West Virginia’s border.