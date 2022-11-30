Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine continues to grow. That’s good news for the university, for West Virginia and for Appalachia.

Last week Marshall officials announced they had established a new Department of Anesthesiology to facilitate additional learning opportunities for student education, research and advanced training in that field.

