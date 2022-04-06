The Biden administration and the federal bureaucracy put another squeeze on rural and middle-income families Friday when it tightened fuel economy standards for new cars and trucks in 2026 and beyond.
Under the new rules, new vehicles sold in the United States will have to travel an average of at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg. The rules were announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday and were in line with standards previously announced by the Environmental Protection Agency.
According to the Associated Press, the NHTSA said its fuel economy requirements will undo a rollback of standards enacted under former President Donald Trump. For the current model year, standards enacted under Trump require the fleet of new vehicles to get just under 28 miles per gallon in real-world driving. The new requirements increase gas mileage by 8% per year for model years 2024 and 2025 and 10% in the 2026 model year.
NHTSA officials say the requirements are the maximum that the industry can achieve over the time period and will reduce gasoline consumption by more than 220 billion gallons over the life of vehicles compared with the Trump standards, according to the AP.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes the NHTSA, said the rules also will help strengthen national security by making the country less dependent on foreign oil and less vulnerable to volatile gasoline prices, the AP reported.
According to the AP, some environmental groups said the new requirements don’t go far enough to fight global warming. Others supported the new standards as a big step toward reducing emissions.
Auto dealers, however, say more stringent requirements drive up prices and push people out of an already expensive new-car market.
Things can always change after an election, and the midterms this year and the presidential election in 2024 — could make much of this moot. But the push to convert transportation from fossil fuels to electric vehicles will continue. That might mean little to urban dwellers, but it could drastically change life elsewhere.
The limited range and hauling capacity of electric vehicles make them impractical for many families in Appalachia and other predominantly rural regions. Add to that the strain on rural power grids that are likely as more fossil fuel plants are retired, and EVs are not a good deal in regions such as this.
The primary ways to improve fuel economy in vehicles powered by fossil fuels are to reduce weight and increase complexity of the drivetrains. Weight reductions can make them less safe and less durable, as people learned in the 1970s when the first fuel economy standards were introduced. Complexity makes maintenance and repairs more expensive. It will also make the purchase price of vehicles go up. New cars, SUVs and pickups are getting more expensive — if you can find them — and that makes used vehicles more expensive, too — if you can find them.
Sooner or later the rising cost of passenger vehicles and the declining purchasing power of households in this stagflation era will converge. What happens then is anyone’s guess.
Before that happens, these new fuel economy standards should be reviewed. Some people are obsessed with how the climate will change in the next 50 years. Others are concerned about getting around in the here and now. There has to be a balance somewhere — a balance that is lacking in these new fuel economy standards.