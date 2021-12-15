Not that long ago, tourism in southern West Virginia was defined by whitewater rafting. As trends change, the popularity of rafting waned. It was a seasonal activity, and what appealed to one generation didn’t appeal to another.
But ATV tourism, spurred on by the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, grew and became an important part of the southern West Virginia economy. Roads once dominated by coal trucks became populated by ATVs and similar vehicles.
According to a recent article in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, trail passes for the Hatfield-McCoy Trails could be 25% to 30% higher than last year’s record. The trail system counts sales from mid-November to mid-November. Mild weather this year has helped keep out-of-state riders coming to the area, said Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the authority.
“We’re still getting the final count,” Lusk said. “But we know it’s going to be record sales, absolutely one of the best years in the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.”
As Lusk noted, trail riding is a solitary outdoor activity — one that fits in with advice for avoiding COVID-19 infection.
“We’ve grown every year since our inception,” Lusk told the newspaper. “We think folks have found the outdoors. They’ve found West Virginia. They’re very comfortable. You don’t have to interact with a tremendous number of guests. There have been record sales of UTVs, ATVs and motorcycles, so that’s got to be contributing to it.”
Off-roading often flies under the radar during discussions of tourism in West Virginia because it is an activity that for the most part is not enjoyed by people doing most of the discussing. In the communities of Man, Gilbert and many others, it’s been an economic driver that has redefined the concept of tourism in communities built and largely abandoned by coal.
The trail system was established by the Legislature as a public corporation and instrumentality of government to manage off-road trails in southern West Virginia as a way to promote entrepreneurship and job creation in its 14-county region. Expansion into southern Wayne County by way of the East Lynn Wildlife Management area had been considered, but those plans were shelved in September because of opposition from people living in the area,
It’s understandable the trail system will expand into areas where it is wanted and avoid areas where it is not. Perhaps there is an alternative region of Wayne County that would satisfy the trail system, trail riders and local residents. What works in Logan and Mingo counties should be feasible in Wayne County. It’s an economic opportunity that shouldn’t be ignored.