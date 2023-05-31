Some huge drug distribution companies are paying out billions of dollars over a period of years because of how their negligence or greed fueled the nationwide opioid epidemic. One company resisted participating in those settlements, and now it faces going out of business entirely. Serves it right.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has stripped Morris & Dickson Co., one of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors, of its license to sell highly addictive painkillers after determining it failed to flag thousands of suspicious high-volume orders at the height of the opioid crisis. The revocation order threatens to put the Louisiana-based company out of business. The order came two days after an AP investigation found the DEA allowed the company to keep shipping drugs for nearly four years after a judge recommended the harshest punishment for its “cavalier disregard” of rules aimed at preventing opioid abuse.
The DEA acknowledged that the time it took to issue its final decision was “longer than typical for the agency” but blamed Morris & Dickson in part for holding up the process by seeking delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its lengthy pursuit of a settlement that the agency said it had considered, according to the AP. The order becomes effective in 90 days, which gives the DEA and the company time to negotiate a settlement.
Morris & Dickson shipped 12,000 unusually large orders of opioids to pharmacies and hospitals between 2014 and 2018, according to the DEA order. In all that time, the company filed just three suspicious order reports with the DEA.
DEA Administrator Anne Milgram cited testimony of then-president Paul Dickson Sr. in 2019 that the company’s compliance program was “dang good” and he didn’t think a “single person has gotten hurt by (their) drugs.”
Talk about arrogance. Or maybe the false bravado of a man caught contributing to the addiction suffered by tens of thousands of people. Or willful ignorance. Or audacity.
Things may be changing inside Morris & Dickson. The company issued a statement last week saying it has invested millions of dollars over the past few years to revamp its compliance systems and it hopes to reach a settlement with the DEA. It’s about time the company’s leadership replaced chutzpah with humility.
The down side of this saga is that if the company does receive what amounts to a death sentence, lower-level employees who did no wrong will pay the price for the stubbornness of their corporate hierarchy. It’s happened before in other industries, and sadly, it will happen again.
But the message is clear. Companies that aided in the devastation caused by the overprescription of opioid painkillers must pay a price. Now if only the people who knowingly participated in this action pay a price personally, justice can be served.