This year has seen high-speed police chases in this area. Some have resulted in injury to innocent people or damage to private property that people not involved in the chases have had to deal with. The question is how many of these chases are necessary?
One of the more recent chases occurred late last week in the Milton area. A Milton patrol officer attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 64, but the driver sped off. The officer pursued the car into Milton, where it crashed into a restaurant.
In August, Huntington police chased a car 13 miles from Norway Avenue to Salt Rock. The car driver weaved in and out of traffic and crashed the vehicle into another car head-on, injuring two people in it. This was the third time in less than 18 months this driver had led police on chases.
So far this year, law enforcement officers in Cabell and Wayne counties have been involved in more than a dozen chases that resulted in arrests. There undoubtedly have been many more that ended with minor charges or none.
Sometimes officers end a chase when it becomes a danger to other traffic, as happened in June with a chase in Lincoln County. The State Police officer turned off his lights and siren and slowed down but still followed the escaping vehicle at a safe distance.
The person driving the car was arrested without injury or damage to others. It also happened in Wayne County that same month when a chase ended because of traffic and road conditions. Officers later located and arrested the driver they had chased.
Most of these chases involved drivers who are charged with other offenses, usually involving drugs, stolen vehicles or parole violations. Some ended with damage to police cruisers.
What’s unknown is how many people were in the wrong place at the wrong time and had to pay for damages to their cars when they were forced off the road during a chase.
If your property was damaged during a chase, you’re stuck with the bill. Because of sovereign immunity, localities and police agencies are not responsible for damages private parties incur in chases, leaving people who did nothing wrong having to pay the cost.
Drivers flee, but they are caught. They don’t think things through: If you run from the law and you injure or kill someone, you’re in a lot worse trouble than if you have drugs in your car or if you’re driving a stolen vehicle.
But police have to deal with people who don’t think things through. It’s much easier to second-guess than to make decisions on the spot. Yet there are alternatives to chases that pose fewer dangers to innocent parties’ lives and property.
It all comes down to this: How many chases are necessary, and are they worth the risk? These need to be answered before someone is seriously injured or killed.