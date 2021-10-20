The headline on an email sent by an energy news aggregator website said it well: “West Virginia regulators go all in on coal plants.”
Last week the Public Service Commission granted the request from American Electric Power subsidiaries Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to increase rates to pay for wastewater treatment upgrades at the John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants in Putnam, Mason and Marshall counties.
Tuesday’s order was the result of Kentucky and Virginia utility regulators, which share jurisdiction of the plants, blocking the companies’ requests to stay compliant with federal wastewater rules on the grounds that their plans were uneconomic. The PSC’s order last week approves West Virginia ratepayers picking up a burden of nearly $22 million per year from Virginia and Kentucky customers to pay for the wastewater treatment upgrades.
Federal rules require the companies to shutter the plants in 2028 if they don’t make the upgrades. According to the PSC, the estimated total cost to bring all three plants into federal environmental compliance is $448.3 million. The estimated cost to West Virginia customers of prematurely retiring the three power plants and replacing their collective generation capacity is between $1.9 and $2.3 billion.
While the national trend is against extending the life of coal-burning power plants, the PSC gave several reasons for justifying its decision: direct employment at the plants; use of West Virginia coal; state, county and local taxes related to operating generation plants; and related employment in businesses supporting the plants and the coal industry.
According to data provided by the federal Energy Information Administration, the three plants took delivery of about 8.5 million tons of coal last year. About 6.9 million tons of that came from West Virginia mines, with the rest coming from Ohio and Kentucky.
The PSC said it also considered the reliability of fuel secure base load generation capacity in making its decision.
The American electrical generation and transmission system is undergoing historic change, but West Virginia so far has stayed with its long-lasting reliance on coal. West Virginia state law prohibits the construction of nuclear power plants in the state. As border states see their utilities switch from coal to natural gas, solar and wind power, West Virginia clings to coal.
Although a few gas-burning peaker plants — so called because they operate only in times of peak demand — have been built in the state, including two in Wayne County, coal interests and politicians fight attempts to build utility-scale plants that would burn natural gas. West Virginia is one of the nation’s largest producers of natural gas, but powerful interests here don’t want us to benefit from it.
What the PSC did was to buy time for Appalachian Power, the communities that rely on the plants and the people who mine the coal to supply them. Many things can happen between now and 2028 or the projected end of the plants’ economic lives in 2040. The move away from coal could intensify, or people who had banked on renewables could have buyer’s remorse and decide coal-burning power plants are worth saving.
The story of these plants isn’t over. The final chapters haven’t been written. The PSC’s decision is good news for some people and bad news for others, but now all stakeholders in the plants’ future have time to prepare for what comes next.