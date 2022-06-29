One reason Brad D. Smith was hired to be Marshall University’s 38th president was his experience in the corporate world. As CEO of tech company Intuit, he was expected to foresee trends and allocate resources so the company could prosper through changes in market conditions.
Last week, at his first news conference since becoming Marshall’s president, Smith shared some of the trends he saw and how the university should respond to them. True to his background, Smith looked at them from both Marshall’s point of view and those of its prospective customers.
“If you’re only focused on 18-year-olds coming to college, then your enrollment is going to go down just because the demographics are not working in your favor,” Smith said.
Indeed, Marshall’s enrollment is down about 19% from five years ago. Unless something changes, things will get worse from Marshall’s perspective. Smith warned of an “enrollment cliff” predicted for 2026, which will be the peak of high school students graduating, as birth rates in the United States have declined in recent decades.
Smith said Marshall must focus on 10 different kinds of students, such as the traditional 18- to 22-year-old, working adults, veterans and metro commuters.
He said his plan allows students to attend class in person or online because life is busy and being in person doesn’t always work anymore.
There is also a focus on making services more available and accessible for those who don’t follow the traditional path. He used an example of a working student who can’t make it to the bookstore because it closes at 5 p.m.
Marshall is looking at how to make itself more affordable. The university is “mystery shopping” to learn how the enrollment process works for a prospective student.
“Someone said to me recently, ‘It’s easier to buy a Tesla than it is to enroll for college,’” Smith said. “And we’ve got to figure out how to make it easier to do that.”
These problems aren’t unique to Marshall. Universities, four-year colleges and two-year community and technical colleges all face the enrollment cliff. Its possible some schools might not survive. But, as Smith noted, there will be opportunities as older adults return to school in hopes of learning knowledge and skills they will need to advance in their careers or prepare for new ones.
More than ever, education will be a lifelong endeavor. In an environment that will become more competitive as the pool of prospective students shrinks, Marshall must become more student-focused. Bureaucracy must be easier to navigate. Capital expenditures must show a better return on investment.
Smith has the tools to be what Marshall needs, and he appears to be taking the right steps. The next 12 months should give the Marshall community and the region as a whole some insight on the direction Smith will lead it in.