Probably the longest strike the Tri-State area has seen in recent years came to an end Sunday night when members of Steelworkers Local 40 ratified a new three-year contract with Special Metals Corp. in a close vote.
The strike was a symptom of unrest in the labor market both nationally and locally — an unrest that has yet to find its new normal.
The union representing striking workers voted to end the five-month-long work stoppage after ratifying a new three-year contract by four votes, according to Chad Thompson, president of United Steelworkers Local 40, which represents nearly 450 union workers who went on strike Oct. 1.
Huntington’s Special Metals plant produces alloys critical to military jet engines and commercial aircraft, deep sea oil rigs and other equipment for operation in high-temperature and high-pressure environments. Special Metals is a subsidiary of Precision Castparts, which itself is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
Now that the strike is over, Special Metals can get back to work and resume its spot as one of the area’s largest and most important employers as the company faces new challenges in its market for nickel alloys. Last week the price of nickel doubled on metals markets. That came amid supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and as the demand for nickel increases because the metal is used in batteries for electric vehicles.
Last October marked a change in labor-management relations locally, and it matched a national trend. This area saw three strikes begin at about the same time. A strike at Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville ended after two weeks. Service and maintenance workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital went on strike when their contract expired. That one became contentious before it was settled. And there was the strike at Special Metals.
Other high-profile strikes and organizing efforts gained attention at companies such as Kellogg, Starbucks and Amazon.
Other things are at work, too. Baby Boomers continue to retire, and there are fewer people in subsequent generations to replace them. This school year, 250,899 students were enrolled in West Virginia’s public schools. Seven years ago, 279,899 were. That’s an average loss of about 4,100 per year. The declining number shows there could be labor shortages in the next decade or so.
Then there’s the Great Resignation. Employers have had to increase pay rates in some businesses that relied on minimum-wage workers when those workers found themselves in short supply and were able to move from one job to one paying more. It’s why so many businesses for the first time have signs on their doors and windows encouraging people to apply. People who have been stuck in low-paying jobs that require them to work nights and weekends discovered they have options.
Now that inflation is added to the economic mix, things could change even more. Today’s labor market definitely is different from that of a few years ago. Reaction to COVID-19 set in motion changes that still upset the former management-labor dynamic, and it could be years before it all settles out.