Elsewhere on this page is a guest column from West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, criticizing Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Public Broadcasting for their handling of inquiries into the state Department of Health and Human Services.

This editorial is not to judge the merits of that controversy. It is to note that various levels of government, corporate and nonprofit entities are less and less willing to share information with the public or provide access to top leadership.

