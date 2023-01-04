Elsewhere on this page is a guest column from West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, criticizing Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Public Broadcasting for their handling of inquiries into the state Department of Health and Human Services.
This editorial is not to judge the merits of that controversy. It is to note that various levels of government, corporate and nonprofit entities are less and less willing to share information with the public or provide access to top leadership.
We’ve seen it here at The Herald-Dispatch when we try to ask companies about routine things that interest our readers. Where maybe 30 years ago public relations departments were more than willing to let people know what was happening, nowadays marketing departments are less likely to reach out to the public via the media. They prefer to control their message directly through social media, and if people are curious about why something they’re used to seeing isn’t there anymore, that’s just too bad.
Public relations departments once were populated by people who had worked in newspaper, radio or television newsrooms. They knew from the inside how media worked, and they were savvy in controlling their message. Today information is distributed by marketers who are focused more on limiting information.
When Gov. Jim Justice took office in 2017, his communications team locked down information. It was a common rookie mistake that had been made before by other elected officials. The difference is that eventually other elected officials want to get their message out, so they ease up on the lockdown.
Justice didn’t, and the COVID-19 pandemic gave him an excuse to further restrict access to information. He won’t even be in the same room with reporters who might ask questions that make him uncomfortable. For the record, if he wants a face-to-face meeting with this newspaper’s editorial board, all he has to do is ask for one. But he probably won’t.
The thing going on now over the firing of a West Virginia Public Broadcasting employee is only the logical extension of the trend of controlling information. Newspapers, radio, television and other outlets once were the gatekeepers of information. With the rise of the internet and social media, there’s no need for a gate; the fence is down. Justice and others have replaced the fence with brick walls. There is no flow of information except for what advances the interest of The Party.
Justice has gotten away with his games so far. His disregard for obeying laws relating to where he must live and such is exceeded only by his disdain for the information that leads to accountability. Perhaps “disdain” is the wrong word. A better word is “contempt.”