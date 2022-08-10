With hundreds of millions of dollars being made available through opioid litigation settlements, West Virginia officials are in the process of determining how to use it wisely lest it be frittered away.
As detailed by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Courtney Hessler on Sunday, opioid litigation settlements in West Virginia have topped a promised $670 million in recent years, including $10 million from the state’s settlement with McKinsey and Co.; the $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson; and the $161.5 million settlement reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allergan Finance in May.
Another $400 million settlement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson was announced last week.
In February, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced opioid litigation attorneys had created the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding, which outlines how opioid settlement funds can be divided and spent at the state and local levels.
The agreement was formed at the directive of a multidistrict litigation panel at the state Supreme Court, which is overseeing dozens of cases filed against opioid firms in state court to ensure all opioid litigation funds go toward abating the opioid crisis rather than being diverted, as happened with the national tobacco settlement years ago.
On Friday, Morrisey’s office issued a request for proposals seeking the assistance of outside counsel to help form a nonprofit opioid foundation called for in the memorandum. The proposals are due Aug. 19.
Once a plan is in place, Morrisey plans to ask Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the Legislature to approve of the special fund.
It’s a complicated process but a necessary one. The sad reality for the individuals who became addicted and for their families is that they will see little money from the drug companies that pushed these pills. This settlement is forward-looking. It’s not meant to make the families of addicts whole, as if any amount of money could do that.
No, the idea is to mitigate the damage that has been caused by preventing it from happening again. But there is a hazard in this approach, because this is a golden opportunity for state and local governments to create a new addiction and treatment bureaucracy filled with highly paid experts and the politically connected.
And there’s the question of what can be done now that hasn’t been tried before. This region’s experience with cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, heroin, fentanyl and opioids shows there is always a market for these substances.
As always, there’s hope. After decades of work, fewer people smoke tobacco, although smokeless tobacco is more popular and vaping has its own health problems. There will always be a segment of the population that is vulnerable to becoming addicted to hazardous substances.
This once-in-a-generation pot of money must be used for the benefit of the most vulnerable among us. The people in charge of disbursing the money will be tempted to use it to fund pet projects or to reward their friends and supporters. Thus the process must always be open and subject to public review.