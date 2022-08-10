Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

With hundreds of millions of dollars being made available through opioid litigation settlements, West Virginia officials are in the process of determining how to use it wisely lest it be frittered away.

As detailed by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Courtney Hessler on Sunday, opioid litigation settlements in West Virginia have topped a promised $670 million in recent years, including $10 million from the state’s settlement with McKinsey and Co.; the $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson; and the $161.5 million settlement reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allergan Finance in May.

